Saudi FM Joins US, Egypt, UAE in Talks on Sudan at U.N. Gathering 

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, participated in a quadrilateral meeting on Sudan on Wednesday, alongside officials from the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and the United States. The talks were convened on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The participants discussed ways to confront Sudan’s worsening crisis, with particular focus on humanitarian needs. They emphasized the importance of unified international efforts to alleviate suffering and deliver aid to affected civilians.

Central to the talks was the Jeddah Declaration, signed earlier this year under Saudi and US mediation, which commits warring parties in Sudan to protect civilians and facilitate humanitarian access. The ministers reaffirmed that Sudan’s stability depends on implementing those commitments while safeguarding the country’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.

Sudan has been mired in conflict since April 2023, when fighting erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The violence has devastated Khartoum and spread across the country, creating one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters. Millions have been displaced internally or fled to neighboring countries, while aid groups warn of famine and collapsing medical services.