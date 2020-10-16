Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Saudi FM Says Israeli-Palestinian Peace Must Come Before Further Normalization
Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud listens to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, speaks during their meeting at the State Department, October 14, 2020, in Washington, DC. - (Photo by MANUEL BALCE CENETA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Abraham Accord
Saudi Foreign Minister
Prince Faisal bin Farhan
Israeli-Palestinian talks first

Saudi FM Says Israeli-Palestinian Peace Must Come Before Further Normalization

The Media Line Staff
10/16/2020

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Thursday skirted the question of an impending Israeli-Saudi normalization deal similar to the recently signed accords between the Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, instead stressing the importance of Israeli-Palestinian peace talks. In a virtual address to the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, Prince Faisal expressed his belief that “the only thing that can deliver lasting peace and lasting stability is an agreement between the Palestinians and the Israelis.” Earlier on his Washington tour, bin Farhan was urged by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to consider following his Gulf neighbors’ footsteps in normalizing relations with Israel. Saudi Arabia has remained ambivalent about the Abraham Accord signed last month, refraining from condemning them but at the same time indicating that the kingdom would not follow suit anytime soon.

 

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.