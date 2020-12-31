Saudi-Led Coalition Launches Sanaa Airstrikes After Aden Attack

A Saudi Arabia-led coalition launched airstrikes on the Houthi rebel-held Yemen capital of Sanaa on Thursday in retaliation for an attack on the Aden International Airport the previous day.

The airport attack on Wednesday came moments after the arrival from Riyadh of the newly formed, internationally recognized government of Yemen. Hours after the attack on the airport, an explosion was heard near the Maasheq presidential palace in Aden, where the newly arrived members of the new government, including Yemen Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik, had been taken to safety, according to reports.

The coalition has accused the Houthis of launching Wednesday’s attack. The Houthis denied responsibility for the airport attack. No other group has claimed responsibility.

The airstrikes on Thursday hit at least 15 locations in Sanaa, according to local reports, including the Sanaa airport.