Saudi National Museum Appoints Woman to Top Position

The Board of Trustees of the National Museum of Saudi Arabia, headed by Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, the kingdom’s culture minister, has appointed Laila Alfaddagh as the museum’s new director-general. For the past 10 years, Alfaddagh has worked at Aramco’s King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, most recently as head of museums and exhibits, and before that as curator. Among her other accomplishments there, she supervised the development of the first children’s museum in Saudi Arabia and established the Ithra Art Prize, the largest contemporary prize for Saudi artists. In her new position, she will implement plans to develop the National Museum and upgrade the visitors’ experience by developing services and museum content. She holds a master’s degree in international and global studies from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater and a bachelor’s degree in art studies, with a focus on jewelry design, from the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha.