Senate Rejects Bid To Force Trump To Halt Iran War, 53-47

The US Senate voted down a measure that would have required President Donald Trump to halt military operations against Iran without congressional approval, rejecting the proposal as fighting involving US forces continues in the region.

Lawmakers defeated the war powers resolution in a 53-47 vote largely along party lines. The proposal, introduced by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), sought to compel Trump to withdraw American forces from hostilities with Iran unless Congress authorized the action.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) broke with most Democrats and voted against the measure, while Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) was the only Republican to support it.

The vote came as the United States and Israel continue military strikes against Iran following the start of operations on Saturday. Iran has responded by launching attacks against Israel and US-allied states in the Gulf.

Kaine’s motion to discharge the resolution would have advanced legislation aimed at limiting the president’s authority to wage war without congressional approval.

Many Democrats argue that the president should have sought authorization from Congress before launching military operations. Some lawmakers who support the removal of the Iranian regime have nevertheless said the administration must present its case to Congress before continuing the campaign.

The Trump administration maintains that it is operating within the framework of the War Powers Resolution of 1973, as amended in 1983. The law requires the president to notify Congress after initiating military action and provides a 60- to 90-day window for the use of force in certain circumstances unless Congress grants authorization or declares war.

Presidents from both parties have questioned the constitutionality of parts of the law. Congress originally passed the War Powers Act over the veto of former President Richard Nixon.

A similar measure addressing US involvement in the conflict with Iran is expected to come before the House later this week, though the Republican-controlled chamber is widely seen as unlikely to approve it.