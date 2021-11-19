Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

Senators Introduce Resolution to Block $650M Saudi Arms Sale
AIM-120B Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles AIM-9 Sidewinder missile, and a AGM-88 High-Speed Antiradiation Missile, mounted to the wing pylon of a US Air Force South Carolina Air National Guard F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft from the 157th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, at a forward deployed location during Operation Iraqi Freedom. (SMSGT Edward E. Snyder, USAF/The U.S. National Archives)
News Updates
US arms sales to Saudis
Saudi Arabia
US Senate

Senators Introduce Resolution to Block $650M Saudi Arms Sale

The Media Line Staff
11/19/2021

A bipartisan resolution to block a $650 million weapons sale to Saudi Arabia has been introduced in the US Senate.

Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., introduced a joint resolution disapproving of the proposed arms sale, and referenced ths Saudis role in Yemen’s civil war. Sanders caucuses with the Democrats.

The $650 million sale of AIM-120C-7/C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and related equipment and logistical support was announced earlier this month by the Pentagon. The sale does not require congressional approval. The announcement of the missile sale came more than a month after the US approved a $500 million helicopter maintenance deal with Saudi Arabia.

US President Joe Biden criticized Saudi Arabia when he was on the campaign trail, accusing it of prolonging the civil war in Yemen and calling out the crown prince over the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

“A message needs to be sent to Saudi Arabia that we don’t approve of their war with Yemen,” Paul said in a statement. “By participating in this sale, we would not only be rewarding reprehensible behavior, but also exacerbating a humanitarian crisis in Yemen. I urge Congress and the Biden Administration to consider the possible consequences of this sale that could accelerate an arms race in the Middle East and jeopardize the security of our military technologies.”

Last week, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., introduced a similar joint resolution in the House of Representatives calling to halt the sale of weapons to Saudi Arabia.

