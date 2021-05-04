Senior Swiss Diplomat in Iran Dies in Fall

A senior diplomat at the Swiss embassy in Tehran died after falling from the high-rise building where she lived. The body of the victim, 51, was discovered on Tuesday morning by a gardener, according to Iranian news reports.

Though the dead woman was not named in Iranian media reports, she was identified by the Iranian emergency services as the first secretary of the Swiss embassy.

It is not known what caused the woman’s fall.

Switzerland represents US interests in Iran. The US broke off official relations with Iran in 1979.