The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Global Antisemitism Rises Sharply in 2021
DeAnne Connolly Graham (C) joins with others for an interfaith Rally Against Anti-Semitism, hosted by Greater Miami Jewish Federation at the Holocaust Memorial Miami Beach on June 3, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
News Updates
Antisemitism

Global Antisemitism Rises Sharply in 2021

Adi Koplewitz
04/27/2022

There was “a significant increase” last year in “antisemitic incidents in most countries with large Jewish populations,” according to a report published by the Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry at Tel Aviv University on Wednesday.

The annual document reports a dramatic rise in the number of antisemitic incidents in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, and Australia, among other countries. The increase stems from the strengthening of both the radical Right and Left political movements and the vast capacity of social networks to spread lies and incitement, the researchers found.

They noted that a boom in conspiracy theories resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Israel-Hamas war in May 2021, generated acute surges of antisemitism.

The worrisome numbers cause researchers to question existing strategies against antisemitism.

”Something just isn’t working. In recent years the fight against antisemitism has enjoyed extensive resources worldwide, and yet, despite many important programs and initiatives, the number of antisemitic incidents, including violent assaults, is rapidly escalating,” says Prof. Uriya Shavit, head of the Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry.

“What we really need is a courageous and unsparing examination of the efficacy of existing strategies,” he adds.

Hatred of Jews became very present in the US last year.

The NYPD recorded 214 anti-Jewish hate crimes in New York City in 2021, up from 126 the previous year, and the LAPD recorded 79 such crimes compared to only 40 in 2020.

A total of 251 antisemitic incidents were recorded in the US in only three weeks, during the riots around the 11-day Israel-Hamas conflict in May.

The Anti-Defamation League recorded a 27% increase over 2020 and a 113% increase over 2019 in incidents of white supremacist antisemitic propaganda. This is particularly disturbing given that there was only a slight decrease in the overall number of white supremacist propaganda distributions.

The report is based on an analysis of dozens of studies from around the globe, alongside information from law enforcement authorities, the media, and Jewish organizations in various countries.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.