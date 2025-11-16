Shas MK Yoav Ben-Tzur Attacked by Anti-Draft Activists in Jerusalem 

A crowd of ultra-orthodox activists surrounded the vehicle of MK Yoav Ben-Tzur of Shas in Jerusalem late on Saturday, apparently protesting Shas’ support for Hareidi military draft legislation.

The group blocked his exit and damaged the car while he attempted to leave a synagogue in the Bukharan neighborhood. Police and Border Police units were dispatched to extract him from the area.

Witnesses said dozens of activists rushed toward the vehicle, jumped onto the hood, and hurled objects, including cardboard boxes and garbage bags. Ben-Tzur’s office described the scene as an “attempted lynch,” saying the MK was unable to move until security forces intervened. The confrontation comes as Shas faces mounting pressure over its agreement to support legislation that would advance draft exemptions for Hareidi students.

Police said officers at the scene dispersed the attackers and began searching for those involved. In a statement, the force said evidence was being collected to clarify how the incident unfolded and to identify suspects.

Shas issued a sharp condemnation, saying the assault on the MK’s car was carried out by “a handful of rioters” whose behavior constituted a desecration of God’s name. The party noted that such actions “do not reflect the way of Torah nor any God-fearing community.” Ben-Tzur had arrived earlier for a lecture by Rabbi Yitzchak Yosef before being confronted outside.

Across the political spectrum, lawmakers denounced the violence. Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman Boaz Bismuth wrote that the attack represented “a serious crossing of a line and a blatant attempt to intimidate elected officials.” He added that debates over the draft must take place “through serious dialogue, thoughtful consideration and democratic decisions—not on the street and not under threats from extremists.”

Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman responded by saying that individuals who avoid service and remain idle “become violent when someone tries to take away that idleness.” Opposition leader Yair Lapid also condemned the attackers, stating that their actions were “not the way of the Torah or the State of Israel.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement calling the confrontation “a violent attack by an unruly group of protesters,” saying disagreements cannot justify violence and urging law enforcement to act decisively against anyone who threatens or harms public officials.