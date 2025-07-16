Smoke Rises Over Damascus After Israeli Strikes Near Military Command

A series of massive explosions rocked Damascus early Tuesday after Israeli airstrikes hit key Syrian military targets, including a site near the General Staff Headquarters of the Syrian Army. The attacks mark a major escalation in Israel’s military operations inside Syria and left two civilians injured while sending shockwaves through the capital.

A military source at the Syrian Ministry of Defense told The Media Line that the strikes targeted sensitive military locations, most notably the area surrounding the Army’s central command. The explosions triggered widespread panic among residents and disrupted life in one of the most heavily fortified parts of the city.

According to The Media Line’s correspondent in Damascus, the main explosion occurred near Umayyad Square, home to multiple government and military buildings, including the Ministry of Defense and the Army’s general staff. Israeli drones were reportedly seen flying over the capital in the hours leading up to the attack.

The official Syrian Arab News Agency confirmed that an “Israeli aerial aggression” had targeted Damascus, claiming that Syrian air defenses intercepted “several hostile missiles.” Authorities did not disclose the extent of the damage or specify all the targets.

Local military sources said one strike hit a military administrative building near the entrance to the general staff complex. Other strikes were reported in the southern outskirts of Damascus, including the neighborhoods of Mezzeh and Kafr Sousa.

In a related development, Israel’s Public Broadcasting Corporation reported that the strikes were meant as a direct warning to Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. The timing comes amid growing unrest in southern Syria, particularly in As-Suwayda Province, where recent public protests and violent clashes have heightened tensions.

An Israeli security source, quoted in Hebrew-language media, said the Damascus strike also delivered “indirect messages” concerning the situation in As-Suwayda. Reports indicate that simultaneous Israeli airstrikes hit locations near As-Suwayda resulting in civilian injuries.

Analysts believe Israel is sending a dual message: that it is monitoring Syria’s military activities closely and intends to deter Damascus from strengthening ties with Iran—Israel’s primary regional rival.

This latest operation is consistent with Israel’s ongoing military strategy in Syria, which seeks to limit Iranian influence and disrupt the activities of groups such as Hezbollah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps near Israel’s northern border.

Since 2013, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes inside Syria, primarily targeting Iranian arms depots, Syrian military installations, and senior operatives associated with Iran-backed groups. Still, this latest strike stands out for its location and timing.

Targeting a site near the Syrian Army’s main command hub in central Damascus emphasizes the boldness of the move. The strike also comes during a period of heightened regional volatility, exacerbated by the war in Gaza and escalating tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border.

As of this report, Syrian authorities continue to enforce a tight security perimeter around the impacted sites, preventing journalists and civilians from getting close. This has made it difficult to independently verify the full extent of the destruction or determine whether more casualties have occurred.

Eyewitnesses told The Media Line that ambulances were seen racing to multiple sites after the blasts, and thick smoke was visible rising from the affected areas.

While Israel has targeted Damascus in the past, direct strikes near the command center of Syria’s military are uncommon. Observers say the choice of targets and the timing of the operation are meant to send a far-reaching message, not just to al-Sharaa, but to its allies in an increasingly volatile region.