Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Sudan’s Military Leader Visits Egypt for Talks Amid Ongoing Conflict
News Updates
Sudanese conflict
Rapid Support Forces
Darfur
Abdel Fattah al-Burhan
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

Sudan’s Military Leader Visits Egypt for Talks Amid Ongoing Conflict

The Media Line Staff
08/29/2023

Top Sudanese military officer Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan arrived in el-Alamein, Egypt on Tuesday, for his first international trip this year since fighting erupted in Sudan.

Burhan, who heads Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi are set to discuss relations between the two countries and the latest developments in the domestic conflict, the council said. Burhan was accompanied by acting Foreign Minister Ali al-Sadiq and Gen. Ahmed Ibrahim Mufaddal, the head of the General Intelligence Authority.

Sudan’s violent conflict was sparked last April when ongoing animosity between the military under Burhan’s leadership and a paramilitary group called Rapid Support Forces (RSF) exploded into open warfare in the Sudanese capital Khartoum and around the country. RSF and the military continue to battle for control of Khartoum, leading to shortages of electricity and water and a near-total collapse of the health care system.

The region of Darfur has also seen some of the worst fighting, with the RSF and other Arab militias targeting African communities. According to the UN, at least 4,000 have been killed and 4.6 million displaced, both within Sudan and fleeing to neighboring countries.

Egypt has attempted to intervene in the conflict, with President el-Sisi proposing a cease-fire along with other neighboring countries. This effort failed as did truces negotiated by Saudi Arabia and the US.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.