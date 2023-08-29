Sudan’s Military Leader Visits Egypt for Talks Amid Ongoing Conflict

Top Sudanese military officer Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan arrived in el-Alamein, Egypt on Tuesday, for his first international trip this year since fighting erupted in Sudan.

Burhan, who heads Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi are set to discuss relations between the two countries and the latest developments in the domestic conflict, the council said. Burhan was accompanied by acting Foreign Minister Ali al-Sadiq and Gen. Ahmed Ibrahim Mufaddal, the head of the General Intelligence Authority.

Sudan’s violent conflict was sparked last April when ongoing animosity between the military under Burhan’s leadership and a paramilitary group called Rapid Support Forces (RSF) exploded into open warfare in the Sudanese capital Khartoum and around the country. RSF and the military continue to battle for control of Khartoum, leading to shortages of electricity and water and a near-total collapse of the health care system.

The region of Darfur has also seen some of the worst fighting, with the RSF and other Arab militias targeting African communities. According to the UN, at least 4,000 have been killed and 4.6 million displaced, both within Sudan and fleeing to neighboring countries.

Egypt has attempted to intervene in the conflict, with President el-Sisi proposing a cease-fire along with other neighboring countries. This effort failed as did truces negotiated by Saudi Arabia and the US.