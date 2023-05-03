Sudan’s Warring Sides Agree to 7-Day Cease-Fire Starting Thursday

The warring sides in Sudan have agreed to a seven-day cease-fire starting this Thursday, South Sudan’s Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, the South Sudan Foreign Ministry said that the two sides agreed in principle to the cease-fire and agreed “to name their representatives to peace talks to be held at any venue of their choice.” The ministry noted that the deal was made in a phone conversation with South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir Mayardit.

Several previous temporary cease-fires of up to three days in length have been called in the conflict, which broke out on April 15, but the truces have consistently been violated. The most recent cease-fire, which was originally called last Tuesday and extended twice since then, is set to expire this Wednesday.

Neither the Sudanese Armed Forces, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, nor the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, has officially commented on the cease-fire.

At least 530 people, and potentially significantly more, have been killed so far in the conflict, and 100,000 people have fled the country in response to the fighting, the UN said. The UN is preparing for a potential exodus of more than 800,000 refugees.