Happy holidays!
Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Sudan’s Warring Sides Agree to 7-Day Cease-Fire Starting Thursday
News Updates
Sudan
Cease-fire
South Sudan
peace talks
Conflict
Abdel Fattah al-Burhan
Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo

Sudan’s Warring Sides Agree to 7-Day Cease-Fire Starting Thursday

The Media Line Staff
05/03/2023

The warring sides in Sudan have agreed to a seven-day cease-fire starting this Thursday, South Sudan’s Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, the South Sudan Foreign Ministry said that the two sides agreed in principle to the cease-fire and agreed “to name their representatives to peace talks to be held at any venue of their choice.” The ministry noted that the deal was made in a phone conversation with South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir Mayardit.

Several previous temporary cease-fires of up to three days in length have been called in the conflict, which broke out on April 15, but the truces have consistently been violated. The most recent cease-fire, which was originally called last Tuesday and extended twice since then, is set to expire this Wednesday.

Neither the Sudanese Armed Forces, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, nor the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, has officially commented on the cease-fire.

At least 530 people, and potentially significantly more, have been killed so far in the conflict, and 100,000 people have fled the country in response to the fighting, the UN said. The UN is preparing for a potential exodus of more than 800,000 refugees.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.