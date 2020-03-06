Donate
Police and forensic experts gather at the scene of an explosion near the US Embassy in the Tunisian capital Tunis on March 6, 2020. (Fethi Belaid / AFP via Getty Images)
Suicide Bombing near US Embassy in Tunis Injures 5 Police

The Media Line Staff
03/06/2020

Tunisia’s Radio Mosaique reported Friday that a man on a motorcycle detonated a bomb, killing himself and wounding five police officers near the US Embassy in the Tunisian capital, Tunis. A police official said an assailant had tried to enter the embassy but was prevented by police who guarded the diplomatic mission in the Berges du Lac district. Police have cordoned off the debris-ridden site of the blast. Islamic extremists have targeted Tunisia in recent years, killing dozens of people.

