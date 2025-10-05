Syria Holds First Post-Assad Elections; Questions of Genuine Representation Remain

A new phase of Syria’s political process began with the launch of the first parliamentary elections since the fall of former President Bashar Assad’s regime, an event the authorities described as “a foundational step toward political stability,” while some groups and minorities viewed it as an attempt to reorganize power through a transitional arrangement that raises questions about its inclusivity and genuine representation of Syria’s diverse population.

Polling stations across several Syrian provinces opened Sunday for members of the electoral committees to cast their votes and choose 140 of the 210 members of the new parliament, while the remaining one-third will be appointed by interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa under Decree No. 66, issued last June.

The Supreme Election Committee announced the start of vote counting in several areas, including al-Sanamayn in rural Daraa and Baniyas on the Syrian coast, while voting was postponed in As-Suwayda, Raqqa and al-Hasakah provinces due to security concerns.

The elections are being held through an indirect voting system rather than direct popular elections, due to the lack of reliable demographic data and the displacement of millions of Syrians over the 13-year conflict.

The new parliament includes a mix of technocrats and tribal figures, with professionals and academics accounting for about 70% of the electoral committees, and the remaining 30% made up of social and community leaders representing wider segments of the population.

The parliament’s term is set at 30 months, renewable within the four-year transitional phase, with the option of a one-year extension.

The council is expected to assume both legislative and constitutional responsibilities, including proposing new laws, amending existing ones, ratifying international treaties and drafting a permanent constitution to be submitted to a national referendum—steps intended to pave the way for future general and presidential elections.

In Damascus, some residents voiced optimism, describing the process as the start of a new political chapter after decades of autocratic rule.

“Anything would be better than what we had before,” said Rabee Ali, a Damascus resident, in an interview with The Media Line, adding that political discussion in public cafes had once been taboo for security reasons.

Although the selection process is more akin to appointment than election, some see it as an acceptable first step under current circumstances.

“The democratic transition needs a long time after 60 years of repression,” said Hassan Dahan, another resident of Damascus, noting that “democracy cannot be born overnight.”

In contrast, the tense security situation has cast a shadow over the electoral process. In As-Suwayda province, home to the Druze minority, no voting took place due to recent violent clashes between local factions and security forces, which left hundreds of civilians and fighters dead.

Ruwad Assi, a Druze citizen, told The Media Line that “the deep rift within the Druze community makes it impossible to hold genuine elections at this time,” pointing out that the absence of broad representation undermines the legitimacy of the incoming parliament.

The same applies to the northeastern regions controlled by Kurdish fighters, where relations between the transitional government and Kurdish councils remain unclear, despite a preliminary agreement signed last March to integrate Kurdish fighters into the national army.

Al-Sharaa remains a controversial figure. Critics highlight his jihadi past and his senior position in the Jabhat al-Nusra organization before it broke away from al-Qaida.

However, al-Sharaa—whose name was removed from the United Nations terrorism lists last year—became the first Syrian president in six decades to address the U.N. General Assembly, a move seen as signaling a shift in international attitudes toward the transitional government in Damascus.

His media adviser, Ahmad Zaidan, told The Media Line that the current electoral system is a “temporary necessity” dictated by the circumstances, explaining that since millions of Syrians have lost their identification documents or live in camps, conventional general elections are nearly impossible.

He added that the government intends to broaden political participation once adequate security and administrative conditions are met.

While the government describes the elections as a step toward rebuilding state institutions, doubts remain about the new parliament’s ability to achieve political balance and genuine representation of all sectors of Syrian society.

Observers argue that the continued exclusion of entire regions from the process, along with the absence of independent monitoring mechanisms, could undermine the credibility of the results and deepen existing divisions.

As vote counting gets underway in several provinces, both Syrian and international observers are watching closely to see what this first post-Assad experiment will bring.

For some, the election marks a cautious step toward democratic change, while for others, it reflects a continuation of the old system under a new guise. The outcome will ultimately depend on the transitional phase’s capacity to provide security, justice and fair representation for all Syrians.