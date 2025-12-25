Donate
Syrian Security Forces Arrest IS ‘Governor of Damascus’ in Rural Raid 
Syrian Security forces.(Syrian Ministry of Interior)

Syrian Security Forces Arrest IS ‘Governor of Damascus’ in Rural Raid 

The Media Line Staff
12/25/2025

Units of the Internal Security Forces in Rural Damascus Governorate carried out a tightly coordinated security operation targeting one of the hideouts of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organization in the city of Al-Muadhamiyah, following precise monitoring and intensive intelligence surveillance. The operation dismantled a dangerous cell that had been active in the area. 

Security forces arrested the leader of the terrorist organization in Damascus, known as the “Governor of Damascus,” identified as Taha al-Zoubi, also known as Abu Omar Tibiya, along with a number of his aides. A suicide belt and a military weapon in his possession were seized. The arrest is considered a crushing blow to the organization and its criminal plans. 

IS ‘Governor of Damascus’ Taha al-Zoubi arrested December 24, 2025. (Syrian Ministry of Interior)

The commander of internal security in Rural Damascus Governorate, Brig. Gen. Ahmad al-Dalati, told The Media Line that the operation involved a high level of readiness and advanced capabilities to carry out precise preemptive strikes against the remnants of the terrorist organization, stressing that the security of the governorate and its surroundings is a red line that cannot be crossed. 

This operation is part of broader efforts by the Syrian Arab Republic to combat terrorism. Damascus has reiterated its commitment to fighting IS and other extremist groups, including through participation in the international coalition against IS and through security and intelligence cooperation aimed at cutting off terrorist financing and preventing the group’s regional expansion.  

Al-Dalati concluded his remarks to The Media Line with Syria’s clear message to anyone who contemplates engaging in terrorist plots or providing support to IS: the hand of justice will reach them wherever they may be. He added, “Syria’s security is a red line, and we will continue our work tirelessly until the complete elimination of the remnants of terrorism and its hideouts.” 

