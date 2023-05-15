Donate
Syria’s HTS Leader Shifts Stance Toward Pluralism, Hopes To Shed ‘Terrorist’ Label
Tahrir al-Sham commander Abu Mohammad al-Julani. (US State Department/Public domain)
The Media Line Staff
05/15/2023

Abu Mohammad al-Julani, leader of the insurgent group Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) in Syria, is moving to dissociate his group from its al-Qaida roots, advocating for religious tolerance and pluralism. This move includes cracking down on extremist factions, disbanding the religious police, and permitting a church service in the Idlib province for the first time in over a decade.

The shift comes as HTS faces increased isolation, with countries that once supported the Syrian rebels, such as Saudi Arabia and Turkey, now restoring relations with Syrian President Bashar Assad. However, both the US and the UN still categorize HTS as a terrorist group, despite al-Julani’s efforts at rebranding.

Al-Julani, who once led al-Qaida’s Syrian branch, the Nusra Front, has publicly altered his image, switching from traditional garb to Western-style attire. His group now tackles Islamic State remnants and other jihadists, focusing on local affairs rather than global jihadism.

Despite the changes, experts believe it is unlikely the US will remove HTS and al-Julani from its terrorist list, citing ongoing concerns about the group’s links to global jihadism.

 

