Talks on Israel’s Judicial Reforms Enter 5th Day, Focus on Basic Law for Legislature

The Media Line Staff
04/24/2023

Negotiations on Israel’s proposed judicial reforms entered their fifth day on Monday. On Sunday, lawmakers from the coalition, the center-left Yesh Atid party, and the centrist National Unity party discussed a future basic law focused on the powers of the legislature.

After Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s attempt to pass a series of laws that would fundamentally change Israel’s judicial system was met with widespread protest and eventually a brief general strike, Netanyahu announced last month that he was putting the reform on hold in order to “provide a real opportunity for real dialogue.” President Isaac Herzog is mediating the talks, which are being held in Jerusalem.

In a statement, the Office of the President described the atmosphere on Sunday as “professional and good.”

Sunday’s talks were focused on a Basic Law: The Legislature, which would clarify the requirement for amending a basic law and the circumstances under which the Supreme Court can cancel a regular law.

Israel has 14 basic laws covering topics such as the function of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, and the status of Jerusalem. The laws were originally intended to be a basis for a future constitution.

“The sides agreed, among other things, that a Basic Law: The Legislature is central to regulating the relations between the branches of government, and a step forward toward a constitutional consensus,” the Office of the President said.

