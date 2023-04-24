Talks on Israel’s Judicial Reforms Enter 5th Day, Focus on Basic Law for Legislature
Negotiations on Israel’s proposed judicial reforms entered their fifth day on Monday. On Sunday, lawmakers from the coalition, the center-left Yesh Atid party, and the centrist National Unity party discussed a future basic law focused on the powers of the legislature.
After Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s attempt to pass a series of laws that would fundamentally change Israel’s judicial system was met with widespread protest and eventually a brief general strike, Netanyahu announced last month that he was putting the reform on hold in order to “provide a real opportunity for real dialogue.” President Isaac Herzog is mediating the talks, which are being held in Jerusalem.
In a statement, the Office of the President described the atmosphere on Sunday as “professional and good.”
Sunday’s talks were focused on a Basic Law: The Legislature, which would clarify the requirement for amending a basic law and the circumstances under which the Supreme Court can cancel a regular law.
Israel has 14 basic laws covering topics such as the function of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, and the status of Jerusalem. The laws were originally intended to be a basis for a future constitution.
“The sides agreed, among other things, that a Basic Law: The Legislature is central to regulating the relations between the branches of government, and a step forward toward a constitutional consensus,” the Office of the President said.