Tehran Resident: Basij and IRGC ‘Firing Like Mad’ as Checkpoints Spread Across the Capital  

Over the past five days, since the start of the Israel–US war against Iran’s ruling regime, videos circulating on social media suggest that Basij forces and the IRGC have been deployed across Tehran’s main streets and, in some cases, have opened fire on civilians.

In one video posted early Wednesday, one or more individuals can be seen shooting toward people on balconies who are chanting slogans against the regime. Some Iranian users who have managed to reconnect to the internet say that since Khamenei was killed at the onset of the war, Islamic Republic security forces stationed on the streets and operating checkpoints have shown “brutal” behavior toward the public.

A resident of Tehran says hundreds of Basij units have been deployed across various locations in southern Tehran to counter large-scale protests.

Raha, a resident of southern Tehran, told The Media Line that thousands of Basij forces have been deployed across the south of the capital. She said that after Israeli and US air strikes in recent days destroyed Basij bases, IRGC sites, and police stations, many of these forces have relocated to other places, such as mosques and even some schools, but for much of the time they remain outside these buildings. The authorities’ stated justification is that the forces have set up checkpoints to deal with “riots” and to confront Mossad agents in the city. In practice, however, she said they have been sent into the streets out of fear of mass demonstrations, with the intention of firing on people if necessary.

Terrifying Video of #Basij and #IRGC criminals firing at the homes of people Chanting Slogans Against the Islamic Regime in #Iran. The exact time and location of this video are not yet clear, but it is said to be from Tonight in #Tehran. #IranRevolution2026 #IranMassacre… pic.twitter.com/zGPfd3qKfm — Omid Habibinia (@omidhabibinia) March 4, 2026

In a statement, the Supreme National Security Council urged Tehran residents to leave the capital—and other cities under threat of attack—if possible. This is the first time in Iran’s history that the government has officially asked people to evacuate a city; there was no such precedent even during the missile bombardments of Tehran in the final phase of the Iran–Iraq war. It is believed that the main reason is the authorities’ fear that, as military and security forces in cities weaken, another wave of million-strong demonstrations could take shape.

Another resident from northern Tehran said that a significant number of checkpoints have been set up across different areas, and that the forces are behaving violently—especially toward women.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday night, people in Tehran and several other cities once again chanted slogans from rooftops, targeting the regime and Mojtaba Khamenei, who is widely rumored to be a potential successor to the slain leader of the Islamic Republic. The authorities had planned to hold a farewell ceremony for Khamenei’s body at Tehran’s Mosalla, but on Wednesday afternoon announced that, due to inadequate preparations and the possibility of a massive turnout, the event had been postponed to a later date. The ceremony had been scheduled to last three days.

Meanwhile, sources in Mashhad say that after ceremonies in Tehran, Khamenei’s body is expected to be transferred there, where it is expected to be buried at the shrine of the eighth Shi’a Imam.

After state television officially announced Khamenei’s death, many people poured into the streets and began dancing and celebrating.