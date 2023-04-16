The Media Line Is Back After Being Hacked

Dear valued readers,

We at The Media Line would like to apologize for the recent disruption to our website. Unfortunately, we were hacked, and as a result, we were unable to update our site for some time. We are back now, and we hope that the problem has been fully rectified.

We understand that this incident may have caused inconvenience and frustration for our readers, and we are truly sorry for any disruption it may have caused. This event serves as a reminder that there are malicious actors out there who seek to undermine credible sources of news.

We would like to assure you that we are committed to providing reliable and accurate news reporting, and we will take measures to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future. We appreciate your patience and understanding.

The Media Line