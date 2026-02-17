‘The New Iran’: Bennett Warns of Emerging Axis at Conference of Presidents

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett used the stage of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations to deliver a blunt strategic warning: “Turkey is the new Iran.”

Speaking to senior American Jewish leaders during their annual leadership mission, Bennett argued that while Israel has absorbed the lessons of the October 7 massacre and the subsequent war in Gaza, a new regional threat is taking shape—this time from Ankara.

“At this moment, a new Turkish threat is emerging,” Bennett said. “Turkey and Qatar have gained influence in Syria, are seeking influence elsewhere and everywhere throughout the region. And from here, I warn, Turkey is the new Iran. Erdogan is sophisticated, dangerous, and he seeks to encircle Israel. We can’t close our eyes again.”

Bennett framed his remarks around what he described as the collapse of Israel’s long-standing security doctrine on October 7. “What collapsed on that Black Shabbat was not only the physical defenses on the Gaza border,” he said, “but a strategic concept built on the illusion that defense alone will protect us.”

For two decades, he argued, Israeli governments relied on “containment,” investing in barriers and deterrence while postponing decisive action. “Far too long, too many Israeli leaders believed that we only need to buy time and buy quiet,” Bennett said. “We have to replace the organizing principle of the past 20 years of containment with an organizing principle of initiative.”

Under that doctrine, Israel would not permit hostile forces to entrench themselves along its borders. “We will not permit Hamas to rebuild rocket launchers or weapon factories minutes from our communities. Never again,” he said. “We won’t hesitate to operate throughout the Middle East to pursue enemies, to hunt them down, and to secure a future.”

Turning to Tehran, Bennett described the Iranian regime as weakened but not defeated. While noting that the joint Israeli-American strike severely damaged its nuclear program, he cautioned that “the ballistic threat remains and the regime of evil also remains.” He added, “This is the closest moment in the history of this regime that we’re close to collapse,” comparing it to the final decades of the Soviet Union. “Our strategy in ten seconds is do everything to accelerate the fall of this horrible regime, and in the meantime, ensure that they don’t acquire a nuclear weapon.”

Yet it was Turkey that dominated the latter part of his speech. Bennett accused Ankara and Doha of expanding influence in Syria and Gaza and attempting to build what he described as a hostile Sunni axis. “Turkey and Qatar are nourishing the Islamic Brotherhood monster that is growing,” he said. “Turkey is trying to flip Saudi Arabia against us and establish a hostile Sunni axis with nuclear Pakistan.”

He criticized what he called diplomatic passivity in Jerusalem, arguing that while Israel’s military had acted decisively in multiple arenas, “on the diplomatic front, Israel has slipped back into passivity.”

Bennett also delivered a sharp message about global opinion. “They’re not going to love us,” he said. “The aspiration that the world will love Israel—it’s not going to happen. What we need is that our enemies fear us, our friends respect us, and everyone needs us.”

Beyond external threats, Bennett warned that internal division poses an even greater danger. “Our internal divisions here in Israel concern me even more,” he said, invoking historical precedents of Jewish sovereignty lost to civil strife. “An Israel divided against itself will not stand.”

Bennett emphasized mutual responsibility. “Am Yisrael (the people of Israel) worldwide depends on a strong state of Israel, and a strong state of Israel depends on a strong Am Yisrael,” he said. “Israel belongs to every Jew in the world. Each of you holds a share in Israel.”

The former prime minister left little ambiguity about his political intentions. “I intend to lead Israel into its next strong, beautiful, hopeful future,” he said, positioning himself not only as a critic of current strategy but as a contender for what comes next.