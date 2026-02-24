The US Gives Iraq Until Friday To Form Government Free of Iranian Influence

The United States has set a Friday deadline for Iraq to form a government free of Iranian influence or face potential sanctions, Saudi television channel Al-Hadath reported.

At issue is the nomination of former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki by Shi’ite parties to take the office again. Al-Maliki is believed to have close ties with Iran. On January 27, just days after al-Maliki’s nomination, US President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that he opposed al-Maliki’s bid to become Iraq’s next prime minister.

According to the Saudi report, US officials have warned Iraqi leaders that failure to meet the deadline at the end of the week could trigger punitive measures. Iraqi sources said an official message was delivered to Baghdad cautioning that sanctions could be imposed on individuals and institutions if the nomination of former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki proceeds.

US envoy Tom Barrack, who assumed responsibility for the Iraq portfolio following Mark Savaya’s departure in January, addressed the issue publicly after meeting Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani. Writing on X, Barrack said: “Fruitful meeting with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani discussing continued Iraqi goals and objectives to build a sovereign, stable and prosperous future that aligns with a desire and plan for peace and prosperity in the region. The necessity of effective leadership that aligns itself with the policies and practices of further stabilization for Iraq and the Iraqi people is key to our mutual goals.”

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said the Coordination Framework, the Shiite political bloc backing Maliki, remains committed to his nomination. Speaking at a meeting in Baghdad with US envoy Tom Barrack, Hussein emphasized the importance of maintaining communication and coordination in the next phase until the formation of Iraq’s government is finalized, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement carried by the state news agency INA.

Within the Coordination Framework, internal disagreements persist over whether to continue pushing Maliki’s candidacy, according to Middle East Broadcasting Networks. While al-Maliki retains significant political influence from his two previous terms as prime minister, some alliance members are concerned that insisting on his return could strain relations with Washington at a time when Iraq needs sustained international backing to confront economic and security pressures.

Al-Maliki has rejected claims that external pressure should determine the outcome. He has said any decision to withdraw must come from within the Coordination Framework itself, arguing that the premiership is a political right governed by parliamentary balances rather than foreign demands.