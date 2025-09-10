Thousands Protest Israeli President Herzog’s London Visit, Call for His Arrest 

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in central London on Tuesday to protest the arrival of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, demanding that British authorities issue an arrest warrant for him.

The rally, described by organizers as an “emergency protest,” took place outside the prime minister’s office as Herzog prepared to begin a three-day visit to the United Kingdom. Many in the crowd waved Palestinian flags and criticized Prime Minister Keir Starmer for hosting the Israeli head of state.

Protesters accused Herzog of supporting actions in Gaza that they claimed targeted civilians, with some carrying placards branding him the “genocide president.” They also urged the government to block his meetings with UK leaders.

Herzog is scheduled to meet Starmer, members of parliament, public representatives, and media figures during his visit. The Israeli presidency, though largely ceremonial, has symbolic weight as the nation’s highest office, and his visit comes at a sensitive moment amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

Opposition to the trip has also been voiced inside parliament. Dozens of British lawmakers sent a letter to Starmer urging him to reconsider hosting Herzog, citing concern over Israel’s military campaign. Some politicians have gone further, calling for the cancellation of any official meetings with the Israeli leader.

The protests drew attention to broader international pressure on Israel. Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Although the warrants carry no legal effect in the UK without government action, demonstrators sought to link those charges to Herzog’s visit.