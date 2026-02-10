Trump Administration Opposes West Bank Annexation After Israeli Cabinet Move Criticized by EU and Muslim Nations 

The White House said Monday it does not endorse Israel’s decision to expand control over the West Bank, responding to questions from reporters after Israel’s security cabinet approved a series of measures strengthening Israeli administrative and land authorities in the territory.

“President Trump has clearly stated that he does not support Israel annexing the West Bank,” a White House official said, adding that maintaining stability there aligns with the administration’s goal of advancing regional peace.

Although other countries have criticized the decision made by Netanyahu’s government, pushback from the US, Israel’s closest ally, is notable.

The cabinet decision, announced Sunday by Defense Minister Israel Katz and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, introduces significant changes to land registration and governance procedures. The measures will make previously restricted land registries publicly accessible, rescind Jordanian-era laws prohibiting land sales to Jews, broaden Israeli civil and law enforcement authority in Areas A and B, reinstate the Land Acquisition Commission, and transfer planning oversight in parts of Hebron from the Palestinian municipality to the Israeli Civil Administration.

Katz and Smotrich said the changes remove longstanding legal barriers and allow accelerated development of Jewish communities. Smotrich said the steps reinforce Israel’s presence, while Katz said they establish a durable strategic framework.

Britain issued a stronger response. An FCDO spokesperson said, “The UK strongly condemns the Israeli Security Cabinet’s decision yesterday to expand Israeli control over the West Bank,” warning that the changes would harm prospects for peace and conflict with international law. The statement called on Israel to reverse the decisions and reiterated support for a two-state solution.

Earlier Monday, foreign ministers from Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt released a joint declaration rejecting what they described as “illegal Israeli decisions and measures aimed at imposing unlawful Israeli sovereignty.” The European Union also criticized the move, with spokesman Anouar El Anouni calling it “another step in the wrong direction.”

The Palestinian Authority appealed for intervention by the UN and the US. Hamas called for a “rebellion across the West Bank and Jerusalem” and urged “escalation” of the conflict “by all available means.”