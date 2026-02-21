President Trump Raises Global Tariff to 15% After Supreme Court Blocks Original Plan

President Donald Trump on Saturday announced an immediate increase in a newly imposed global tariff to 15%, moving to preserve sweeping import levies a day after the US Supreme Court ruled that he exceeded his authority in implementing his original tariff framework.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, President Trump said he was “effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been ‘ripping’ the U.S. off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level.” He added: “During the next short number of months, the Trump Administration will determine and issue the new and legally permissible Tariffs.”

The move followed a 6-3 Supreme Court decision on Friday finding that President Trump overstepped his authority by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, a 1977 law intended for national emergencies, to impose tariffs on dozens of countries. The ruling stemmed from appeals filed by businesses affected by the tariffs and 12 US states, most of them Democratic.

In response to the decision, President Trump signed a proclamation on Friday imposing a temporary 10% duty on imports under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows the president to enact import restrictions for up to 150 days. The White House described the action as a stopgap measure while alternative legal avenues are pursued.

According to the Budget Lab at Yale, the court ruling has left $142 billion in tariff revenue in question, with US companies seeking refunds for duties already paid. Administration officials have since moved to advance other trade actions to maintain some level of tariffs.

President Trump has ordered additional investigations into alleged unfair trade practices under Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act. He also said he would impose further tariffs under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which authorizes restrictions on imports deemed to threaten national security.

The president sharply criticized the Supreme Court following the ruling, calling the decision “ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American” in his social media post. On Friday, he said the justices should be “ashamed” and singled out Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch, conservative justices he appointed who voted against him, calling them “an embarrassment to their families.”

The ruling marked a significant setback for President Trump’s economic agenda as his administration scrambles to reestablish tariffs through alternative legal mechanisms.