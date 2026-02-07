Trump Reports ‘Very Good Talks’ With Iran as Araghchi Calls Uranium Enrichment an ‘Inalienable Right’ 

President Donald Trump said Friday that Washington and Tehran held “very good talks” in Oman, signaling momentum after indirect negotiations in Muscat aimed at preventing a new military confrontation.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on his way to Mar-a-Lago, Trump said Iran appeared eager to reach an agreement. “They really want a deal, and they should,” he said, adding that another meeting was expected early next week.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the first round of discussions in Muscat as a positive opening. In comments released on his official Telegram channel from an interview with Al Jazeera, Araghchi said further contacts with Washington would happen “soon.”

He reiterated that uranium enrichment remains, in his words, an “inalienable right” for Iran and said the country’s nuclear capabilities could not be eliminated even by force. At the same time, he said Tehran was prepared to pursue what he called a “reassuring agreement” related to enrichment, while firmly rejecting any proposal to ship uranium stockpiles abroad.

“The nuclear file will only be settled through negotiations,” Araghchi said, adding that trust between the sides would take time to rebuild.

Reports from the talks indicated that Araghchi had a brief in-person interaction with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner during the Muscat meetings, marking a rare moment of direct contact despite the talks being formally indirect.