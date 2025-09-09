Tunisia Denies Freedom Flotilla’s Claim That It Was Attacked by a Drone 

The blast that occurred on a flotilla headed to Gaza was not the result of a drone attack, Tunisian officials say, countering accusations by those on board of hostile activity.

Organizers of the Global Sumud Flotilla said late Monday that one of their ships was struck by a drone while sailing through Tunisian waters, igniting a blaze on the main deck.

However, Tunisia’s National Guard spokesman told Mosaique FM radio that claims of a drone strike on the flotilla were “without foundation,” noting that an initial inspection suggested the blast came from within the vessel.

The Portuguese-flagged boat suffered damage on the deck and in storage areas, but all six crew members and passengers escaped unharmed, according to the flotilla.

The group, which includes about 20 boats and participants from 44 countries, such as climate activist Greta Thunberg, describes itself as the largest civilian maritime mission yet to challenge Israel’s blockade of Gaza.

Following the explosion, Global Sumud issued a statement: “Acts of aggression aimed at intimidating and derailing our mission will not deter us. Our peaceful mission to break the siege on Gaza and stand in solidarity with its people continues with determination and resolution.”

On hearing about the incident, Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territories, warned that the attack represented “an assault and aggression against Tunisia and against Tunisian sovereignty.”

The incident recalls earlier confrontations at sea. In June, Israel intercepted a ship from the Gaza Freedom Flotilla and detained a dozen people, including Thunberg.