Tunisia’s Islamist Leader Rached Ghannouchi Arrested on Multiple Charges

Tunisian security forces arrested Rached Ghannouchi, the leader of the Islamist party Ennahdha, on Monday evening, according to a statement on his official Facebook page. The security units raided Ghannouchi’s house and transferred him to an unknown location. His lawyer Mokhtar Jamai said that he did not know the reason for his client’s arrest.

Ennahdha was the largest party in Tunisia’s previous parliament, which was dissolved by President Kais Saied in July 2021. Ghannouchi, who is 81 years old, is facing several charges, including financial corruption, money laundering, terrorism, and assassinations.

The arrest of the Islamist leader comes at a time of political turmoil in Tunisia, with President Saied consolidating power and cracking down on opposition figures. The move is likely to further escalate tensions in the country, with Ennahdha supporters calling for protests and accusing the government of authoritarianism.