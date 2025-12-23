Donate
Turkey Confirms Crash of Jet Carrying Libyan Army Chief, All Presumed Dead 
Emergency vehicles on site of plane crash in Ankara killing a Libyan army chief. (Screenshot: YouTube)

The Media Line Staff
12/23/2025

Turkish authorities confirmed Tuesday the loss of contact with a Falcon 50 jet carrying Libya’s army chief shortly after takeoff from Ankara, with search teams now reporting wreckage located and all aboard presumed killed. 

The business jet, registration 9H-DFJ, left Esenboğa Airport at 8:10 p.m. local time on December 23, 2025, headed to Tripoli with five passengers including Chief of General Staff Gen. Mohammed Ali Ahmed al-Haddad, plus crew. Contact ended at 8:52 p.m. near Haymana after an emergency landing signal, followed by reports of a loud noise and debris in the area. Rescue operations continue at the rural site south of Ankara. 

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya posted on social media about the signal loss and emergency alert, noting five total aboard and promising public updates. Turkish media indicate officials are treating the incident as a crash with no survivors expected, amid temporary airport flight suspensions. 

Al-Haddad was in Ankara for meetings with Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Chief of Turkish General Staff, Gen. Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu on defense ties and security. 

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh earlier set up a crisis cell for coordination. Some Libyan outlets reference confirmation of fatalities among senior officers, though direct official Tripoli statements remain limited. 

The reason for the crash remains unclear, as teams probe the Haymana wreckage and restricted airspace protocols lift gradually. 

Developments are expected from joint Turkish-Libyan efforts. 

 

