Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar Back Gaza Committee as US Moves to Phase 2 of Truce Plan

Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar said on Wednesday that a newly formed Palestinian technocratic committee for Gaza marks a pivotal step toward advancing the next stage of the ceasefire agreement tied to President Donald Trump’s peace initiative, Anadolu reports

The announcement came as US special envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed that Washington has shifted the plan into its second phase, moving from stabilizing the truce to demilitarization, technocratic governance, and reconstruction.

The three governments called the committee’s establishment “an important development,” arguing that progress depends on full compliance with the commitments made during the ceasefire’s initial stage. They said the new structure could support efforts to restore order in Gaza and improve humanitarian conditions after two years of heavy losses.

At the center of the plan is the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, which will be led by Dr. Ali Abdel Hamid Shaath. A Palestinian source said the 15-member body was agreed upon by Palestinian factions with input from Israel and the United States. Its mandate includes oversight of health, education, justice, security coordination, and public administration.

The committee is expected to convene within days in Cairo, where Shaath and senior diplomat Nickolay Mladenov, selected to head a supervising Peace Council, will co-chair the opening session. Donor countries are preparing to establish offices in Gaza to work directly with the roughly two million residents.

Candidate Aed Abu Ramadan, a civil society figure in Gaza, said nominees have already been notified and that preparations are underway for experts inside Gaza to assume their duties. He said the group intends to keep essential services functioning, organize economic sectors, and prepare for wide-scale reconstruction.

The Palestinian presidency welcomed the formation of a transitional committee but warned against the creation of competing systems that could widen political divisions. Hamas described the latest steps as a “significant positive development.” Spokesman Hazem Qassem urged the United States to ensure Israel fulfills all commitments under the first phase and restated the group’s willingness to transfer administrative authority to a technocratic team, saying its priority is “a genuine relief process.”

A Hamas delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya remains in Cairo for ongoing discussions on completing the ceasefire arrangement, which has been in place since Oct. 10, 2025.

Although the US supports progression of the Hamas-Israel ceasefire into the second phase, advocates for hostages and their families urge the Israeli government not to agree to continue with the truce until the remains of the last deceased hostage in Gaza, Ran Gvili, are returned.