Turkey Offers Support to New Syrian Government, Prioritizes Security Concerns

Turkey’s Defense Minister Yaşar Güler stated on Sunday that the new Syrian administration should be given a chance to govern following their constructive messages. He also announced Turkey’s readiness to provide military training if requested. These remarks come a week after Syrian rebels toppled President Bashar Assad, ending a 13-year civil war.

Speaking to reporters in Ankara, Güler highlighted the new administration’s commitment to respecting international institutions. “In their first statement, the new administration announced that it would respect government institutions, the United Nations, and other organizations. We think they should be given a chance,” Güler said.

Turkey has reopened its embassy in Damascus and indicated a willingness to reevaluate its military presence in Syria. Since 2016, Ankara has conducted four military operations in northern Syria, citing national security threats, and maintains several thousand troops in key towns.

Güler reiterated Turkey’s priority of eliminating the Kurdish YPG militia, which it considers a terrorist organization linked to the PKK. “The PKK/YPG terrorist organization in Syria will be eliminated sooner or later,” he stated, emphasizing that foreign fighters would leave Syria while Syrian members must disarm.