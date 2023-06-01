Donate
Turkey’s Economy Exceeds Expectations With Q1 Growth Despite Inflation
The Media Line Staff
06/01/2023

The Turkish Statistical Institute announced on Wednesday that the country’s economy surpassed market expectations with year-on-year growth of 4% in the first quarter. This development follows an annual expansion of 3.5% in Q4 2022, significantly higher than the anticipated 3% growth by economists surveyed by Anadolu Agency.

The impressive growth is noteworthy considering the debilitating effects of the Feb. 6 earthquakes. The growth was primarily driven by domestic demand, with household expenditures witnessing a significant jump of 16.2%. The construction sector also posted a robust growth of 5.1%, marking its best performance in five years.

Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati celebrated the achievement on Twitter, writing, “Our country has succeeded in being the second-highest growing country on an annual basis in Q1 among EU and OECD countries whose data are disclosed.”

Despite the growth, Turkey’s purchasing power has suffered due to a soaring inflation rate. In October 2022, it peaked at an alarming 85.5%—the highest in two decades. However, recent numbers indicate an easing trend, with the annual inflation rate standing at 43.68% in April.

