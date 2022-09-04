The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Turkey’s Erdogan Offers To Mediate Between Russia, Ukraine Over Nuclear Plant
A Russian serviceman patrols the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in Energodar, Ukraine on May 1, 2022. (Andrey Borodulin/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Russia-Ukraine
Turkey
nuclear power plant

Turkey’s Erdogan Offers To Mediate Between Russia, Ukraine Over Nuclear Plant

The Media Line Staff
09/04/2022

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered to mediate between Russia and Ukraine in the impasse over Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant that has been occupied by Russia since early in the conflict but run by Ukrainian engineers. Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency visited the facility late last week. They said that the plant has been disconnected from its last remaining main power line to the grid and was now relying on a reserve line.

Erdogan on Saturday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that “Turkey can play a facilitator role in the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as they did in the grain deal,” the Turkish presidency said. It is not known if Erdogan also spoke with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Kyiv has accused Russia of using the nuclear plant as a shield for its forces to hit its towns and cities, knowing it will be hard for Ukraine to return fire. It has also accused Russian forces of shelling the plant. Radiation levels at the plant are normal, according to Russia.

On July 22, Russia and Ukraine signed a deal with Turkey and the UN to allow food and fertilizer exports from the Ukrainian Black Sea ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdennyi. The deal aims to allow safe passage for ships carrying grain to world markets amid a sharp rise in food prices, concerns about food shortages, and fears of a global hunger crisis due to the Russo-Ukrainian War. Russia and Ukraine are major global suppliers of wheat and other grains.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.