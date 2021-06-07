Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Twin Palestinian Activists From Sheikh Jarrah Arrested, Released
A view of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem from 2014, with the city center of Jerusalem in the background. (David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Sheikh Jarrah
activists
arrest
east Jerusalem

Twin Palestinian Activists From Sheikh Jarrah Arrested, Released

The Media Line Staff
06/07/2021

Prominent twin Palestinian activists Muna al-Kurd and Mohammed al-Kurd, 23, were released from custody after being held by Israel Police for several hours. The siblings have been at the forefront of the campaign to halt the evictions of Palestinian families from their homes in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, including the #SaveSheikhJarrah social media campaign. Their home is one of those that could be evacuated when Israel’s Supreme Court rules on whether the Jewish organization that owns the building can evict them and move in Jewish tenants.

Muna al-Kurd was taken from her home in handcuffs by police, accused of participating in recent riots in the neighborhood. Her brother, who was not at home at the time of the raid, later turned himself in to police in response to a summons. Their father, Nabil al-Kurd, told the London-based New Arab news website that Muna had been denied access to a lawyer during her interrogation.

“No matter what they do to terrorize and frighten us, no number of arrests will scare us off,” Muna told reporters following her release. “We will remain in our homes and we will continue to defend our land that we were born and raised on.”

Israel Police officers fired stun grenades and rubber bullets in order to disperse protesters gathered outside of the police station where the twins were being held on Sunday, injuring at least 10.

The arrests of the al-Kurd twins came a day after Al Jazeera Arabic journalist Givara Budeiri was arrested while covering a demonstration in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. She was accused of assaulting a police officer. Budeiri was released hours after her arrest. Her left hand was broken during the arrest.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.