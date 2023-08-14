Donate
Light Theme
Log In
UAE Denies Claims of Sending Arms to Sudan Conflict
News Updates
UAE
Sudan
Weapons

UAE Denies Claims of Sending Arms to Sudan Conflict

The Media Line Staff
08/14/2023

The United Arab Emirates rejected accusations Sunday that it had supplied weapons and ammunition to the warring factions in Sudan.

The Wall Street Journal published a story last week reporting that crates of arms and ammunition had been found on a cargo plane that left the UAE for Uganda in early June, instead of aid meant for Sudanese refugees as had been recorded on flight records.

“The UAE does not take sides in the current conflict engulfing Sudan and seeks an end to the conflict and calls for respecting Sudan’s sovereignty,” responded UAE Foreign Ministry official Afra Al-Hameli, according to the country’s official news agency WAM.

“Since the beginning of the conflict, the UAE has called for de-escalation, a cease-fire, and the initiation of diplomatic dialogue through bilateral and multilateral meetings alongside its partners,” she added.

Al-Hameli maintained that the UAE supports working towards security, stability, and peace in the region, and has not provided any arms to any faction in the Sudanese conflict since its outbreak last April.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.