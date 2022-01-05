The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

UAE Takes Seat as New Member of UN Security Council
The chamber of the UN Security Council in New York City. (Neptuul/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
UNSC
United Nations Security Council
United Arab Emirates

UAE Takes Seat as New Member of UN Security Council

The Media Line Staff
01/05/2022

The United Arab Emirates is one of five new members of the United Nations Security Council. The other new members who took their seats on Tuesday are Albania, Brazil, Gabon and Ghana. The new members were elected in June. They participated in a flag installation ceremony on Tuesday that included speeches, a group photo, and the placing of the new members’ flags alongside the permanent members of the international body. The new members will serve a two-year term.

The UN Security Council routinely issues condemnations against Israel. Israel reportedly has good relations with all of the new UNSC members, including the UAE with which Israel normalized relations under the Abraham Accords in at the end of 2020. Outgoing member state Tunisia has been particularly critical of Israel. Israel has never been elected to the Security Council.

The UNSC is charged with appointing peacekeeping missions and addressing unrest around the world.

