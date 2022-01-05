UAE Takes Seat as New Member of UN Security Council

The United Arab Emirates is one of five new members of the United Nations Security Council. The other new members who took their seats on Tuesday are Albania, Brazil, Gabon and Ghana. The new members were elected in June. They participated in a flag installation ceremony on Tuesday that included speeches, a group photo, and the placing of the new members’ flags alongside the permanent members of the international body. The new members will serve a two-year term.

The UN Security Council routinely issues condemnations against Israel. Israel reportedly has good relations with all of the new UNSC members, including the UAE with which Israel normalized relations under the Abraham Accords in at the end of 2020. Outgoing member state Tunisia has been particularly critical of Israel. Israel has never been elected to the Security Council.

The UNSC is charged with appointing peacekeeping missions and addressing unrest around the world.