UN, IDF Jointly Evacuate Newborns From Shifa Hospital
(Courtesy Israel's Government Press Office)
The Media Line Staff
11/21/2023

Together with the UN, the Israeli military carried out an operation on Monday to evacuate newborns from the pediatric ward of Shifa Hospital in Gaza to an Egyptian hospital.

The mission, which was initiated in response to a request made by Egypt and by Shifa Hospital’s medical director, was overseen by UN personnel, with the Israeli military’s Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories serving as an integral partner.

Israel also donated incubators to the hospital in order to support the completion of this mission.

An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) statement released after the mission said that the IDF “remains steadfast in its resolve to assist in the humanitarian efforts in Gaza and its commitment to upholding human dignity and providing aid in times of crisis.”

(IDF Spokesperson’s Office)

According to the Red Crescent and the World Health Organization, 31 premature newborns from Shifa Hospital arrived in southern Gaza and 28 arrived in Egypt. It is unclear what accounts for the difference.

