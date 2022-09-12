The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US Envoy: Widespread Consensus on Continuing Yemen Truce
Soldiers loyal to the Yemeni government stand guard at a demonstration against a years-long siege by the Houthi rebels on the city of Taez on May 25, 2022. (Ahmad al-Basha/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
YEMEN
Yemen Civil War
Ceasefire
Houthi rebels
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Truce

US Envoy: Widespread Consensus on Continuing Yemen Truce

The Media Line Staff
09/12/2022

The US special envoy for Yemen says that there is strong domestic and international consensus supporting the continuation of the truce in the country, and that all the regional nations back a peaceful resolution and not a return to violence.

Speaking to the Arab News website based in Saudi Arabia, Special Envoy Timothy Lenderking says that the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels would be “completely isolated” should they opt to continue fighting the internationally recognized government.

“From what we know after talking to Yemenis inside Yemen and around the world, there is no appetite for a return to war. There is no capacity for anybody to wish to see this happen,” Special Envoy Lenderking told the Arab News.

The diplomat said that since the truce took hold in April, initially for two months, there has been a decline of 60% in the number of civilian casualties in Yemen. The truce was renewed for two months in June and again in August, when it was extended until the start of October.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.