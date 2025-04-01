US Hopeful That New Syrian Government Represents ‘Positive Step’

The US has acknowledged the formation of a new transitional government in Syria as a possible step toward inclusivity but maintains that sanctions will remain in place until key conditions are met, the State Department spokesperson announced on Monday. The announcement comes after Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa revealed a 23-member cabinet on Saturday, nearly four months after the ouster of Bashar Assad.

The new cabinet is composed primarily of Sunni Arabs but also including representatives from Syria’s Christian, Alawite, Druze, and Kurdish communities. The cabinet will operate without a prime minister, concentrating executive power under al-Sharaa in accordance with the recently approved temporary constitution.

“We recognize the struggles of the Syrian people who have suffered decades under despotic rule and oppression of the Assad regime, and we hope this announcement represents a positive step for an inclusive and representative Syria,” State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Monday.

She stressed that the US expects Syria’s interim authorities to take concrete steps, including dismantling Assad’s chemical weapons stockpile, preventing foreign fighters from holding government positions, and ensuring the safety of ethnic and religious minorities. “Any adjustment to US policy toward Syria’s interim authorities will be contingent on all of those steps being taken,” Bruce said.

For now, entire sectors of the Syrian economy are still blocked by US sanctions.

The European Union has discussed easing some sanctions in response to the announcement, and Canada and the UK have already reduced sanctions.