Donate
Light Theme
Log In
An Iraqi soldier is shown on Friday near the central city of Karbala as he surveys damage from an overnight US airstrike. The strike targeted Iranian-backed militias blamed for the deaths of a US soldier, a British soldier and an American civilian contractor earlier in the week. (Mohammed Sawaf/AFP via Getty Images)
Headlines
Iraq
rocket attack
US troops
Iraqi troops
Taji

US, Iraqi Soldiers Said Wounded in Latest Rocket Attacks

The Media Line Staff
03/15/2020

The Pentagon says three American soldiers were wounded, two of them seriously, in a Saturday rocket attack on Iraq’s Taji military base. Baghdad adds that an unspecified number of Iraqi troops were seriously wounded in the 33-rocket barrage, which came just before noon. Military authorities in Iraq say that investigators later found seven abandoned launching platforms and 24 unguided Katyusha-type rockets ready to be fired. Saturday’s attack follows US airstrikes that overnight between Thursday and Friday against targets in Iraq used primarily by Kataib Hizbullah, one of several Shi’ite militias known collectively as the Popular Mobilization Forces. Those strikes were in retaliation for a rocket attack similar to Saturday’s, which last Wednesday killed a US soldier and a British soldier, as well as an American civilian contractor. Following the US retaliatory strikes, Baghdad complained that government security personnel had been among those killed.

NEXT FROM
Headlines
MORE FROM Headlines
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Help us deliver the independent journalism the world needs
Donate
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.