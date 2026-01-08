US State Department Announces Withdrawal From 66 International Organizations

The United States will pull out of 66 international organizations following a review ordered by President Donald Trump, marking one of the administration’s largest steps yet to cut funding and participation in institutions it views as ineffective or contrary to American interests. The decision was announced Tuesday as part of the implementation of Executive Order 14199, with additional assessments of other bodies still underway.

Officials said the organizations on the withdrawal list were identified after a months-long examination that concluded many of them had become inefficient, redundant, or aligned with agendas at odds with US priorities.

The administration described these entities as mismanaged, wasteful, or influenced by actors using global institutions to advance policies that Washington sees as harmful to American sovereignty and economic well-being.

In the announcement, the White House argued that continued US involvement had produced little benefit for American taxpayers. President Trump said the United States would no longer provide “the blood, sweat, and treasure of the American people” to institutions that offer “little to nothing to show for it,” adding that the era of directing billions of dollars to “foreign interests at the expense of our people” is ending.

The administration said the review revealed a shift in the purpose of many international bodies, which it long viewed as practical tools for cooperation. According to officials, these institutions have expanded into what they described as a broad global governance structure that frequently advances progressive-led initiatives.

They cited examples including DEI-linked mandates, campaigns labeled “gender equity,” climate-related policies, and work they say is increasingly shaped by networks of NGOs tied to the multilateral system.

The White House linked this move to a wider restructuring effort that has already included closing USAID, characterizing both steps as part of a push to dismantle what it called the “NGO-plex.” Officials said the administration now intends to prioritize engagement only in organizations it believes directly support national objectives.

“We will not continue expending resources, diplomatic capital, and the legitimizing weight of our participation in institutions that are irrelevant to or in conflict with our interests,” the statement said. It added that the United States seeks cooperation where it benefits Americans but intends to “stand firm where it does not.”

The full list of the 66 organizations will be released as part of the federal notice process.