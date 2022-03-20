US Suggests Turkey Send Russian-Made Missile Defense System to Ukraine

The United States has suggested to Turkey that it send its Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems to Ukraine to help it fight the Russian military, Reuters reported. The report cites three sources familiar with the matter. The suggestion is not a formal request, and is certain to be turned down by Turkey, whose president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is working to broker a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine.

The Biden administration has been asking allies using Russian-made equipment and systems to consider transferring them to Ukraine to assist the under-attack country in defending itself from the Russian onslaught, according to Reuters.

The idea was floated to Ankara earlier this month during a visit to Turkey by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

The S-400 has been a source of tension between the US and Turkey since Turkey received its first shipment of the Russian missile defense systems in July 2019. Turkey, a member of NATO, was removed from the F-35 fighter jet program because of it.