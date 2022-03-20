The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

US Suggests Turkey Send Russian-Made Missile Defense System to Ukraine
Technicians unload Russian-made S-300 air-defense missiles last October at the Russian-operated Khmeimim air base in northwestern Syria. (TASSTASS via Getty Images)
News Updates
Turkey
United States
S-300
Russo-Ukrainian War

US Suggests Turkey Send Russian-Made Missile Defense System to Ukraine

The Media Line Staff
03/20/2022

The United States has suggested to Turkey that it send its Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems to Ukraine to help it fight the Russian military, Reuters reported. The report cites three sources familiar with the matter. The suggestion is not a formal request, and is certain to be turned down by Turkey, whose president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is working to broker a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine.

The Biden administration has been asking allies using Russian-made equipment and systems to consider transferring them to Ukraine to assist the under-attack country in defending itself from the Russian onslaught, according to Reuters.

The idea was floated to Ankara earlier this month during a visit to Turkey by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

The S-400 has been a source of tension between the US and Turkey since Turkey received its first shipment of the Russian missile defense systems in July 2019. Turkey, a member of NATO, was removed from the F-35 fighter jet program because of it.

