US, Syrian Delegation Attacked Near Palmyra; 3 Americans Killed 

A joint Syrian-American delegation was attacked near the city of Palmyra in the Syrian desert by unidentified individuals.

The Associated Press reports that two service members and one American civilian were killed in the attack, according to the military’s Central Command. This is the first attack on troops in Syria since the fall of Bashar Assad’s regime a year ago.

The ambush occurred while the delegation was conducting a joint patrol to monitor security and combat Islamic State terror cells in the area.

Security sources told The Media Line that the gunfire came from unidentified individuals, as helicopters evacuated the wounded to Al-Tanf base. The delegation quickly left the site without issuing any official statement revealing the details about the attack or the party responsible.

In a later development, a senior security source confirmed to The Media Line that the perpetrator of the attack was killed during an exchange of fire with the Syrian and American forces accompanying the delegation, effectively ending the immediate threat at the scene. His identity has not yet been disclosed, while investigations continue to determine the full motives behind the incident.

The city of Palmyra and its surrounding desert are considered sensitive security areas, as remnants of extremist groups, particularly former Islamic State fighters, continue to carry out sporadic attacks targeting international coalition patrols and local forces. Despite losing most of the territory they once controlled, these groups still use the desert as a base for movement and limited operations, making any joint action between Syrian and American forces directly exposed to risks.

Eyewitnesses told The Media Line that warplanes flew at a low altitude over the city of Palmyra after the sounds of gunfire were heard, demonstrating heightened security measures to protect forces and safely evacuate the delegation. These moves are part of the international coalition’s efforts to combat terrorism and stabilize the areas surrounding Palmyra, which have witnessed recurring security disturbances during years of conflict.

The attack on the joint delegation comes at a sensitive time of cautious openness and fragile security between Damascus and the international coalition. In recent years, some local units have sought to coordinate with the coalition in combating terrorism, but the ongoing security risks in the desert make such operations highly hazardous, reflecting the tenuous stability in central Syria.

Observers also note that the incident highlights the challenges of rebuilding trust between local and international parties in Syria and reflects the risks facing any efforts to restore security sustainably in areas with high security sensitivity.

Palmyra is considered one of the most important archaeological cities in the Middle East, with a historical site dating back thousands of years. This has made it a target for armed groups in recent years, especially during the Islamic State group’s control of the city. Maintaining security in this area is not just a military issue; it is also linked to preserving global human and cultural heritage.