US to Give $5 million to Palestinians to Fight COVID-19

The Media Line Staff
04/17/2020

The United States has pledged to give $5 million in aid to the Palestinian Authority for help in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman announced on Thursday. This follows cuts of more than $200 million in aid to the PA by the Trump Administration since 2018, as well as cuts in aid to the UN Relief and Works Agency, which is responsible for assisting Palestinian refugees. “I’m very pleased the USA is providing $5M for Palestinian hospitals and households to meet immediate, life-saving needs in combating COVID-19,” Friedman wrote on Twitter. “The USA, as the world’s top humanitarian aid donor, is committed to assisting the Palestinian people, & others worldwide, in this crisis,” he added. The $5 million comes in the form of international disaster assistance from the US Agency for International Development. There have been 374 confirmed coronavirus infections in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, resulting in two deaths to date, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Tracker.

