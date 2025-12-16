Donate
White House Warns Netanyahu That Strike Killing Hamas Leader May Have Violated Truce 
US President Donald Trump (L) greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he arrives at the White House on September 29, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The Media Line Staff
12/16/2025

The White House had sharp words for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over an airstrike that killed Hamas military leader Ra’ad Sa’ad last week, indicating that the operation might have violated the Gaza ceasefire, sources told Axios. 

The White House message to Netanyahu was, “If you want to ruin your reputation and show that you don’t abide by agreements, be our guest, but we won’t allow you to ruin President Trump’s reputation after he brokered the deal in Gaza,” according to the official. 

Officials also reported that the White House is growing increasingly weary of Netanyahu over perceived backsliding on the agreement and continued strikes despite the truce. They said, “Steve and Jared are pissed by Israeli inflexibility around several Gaza-related issues.” 

Israel has defended recent military operations by pointing out violations of the Yellow Line boundary, ambushes that have targeted Israel Defense Forces troops, and Hamas’ attempts to rearm.  

The ceasefire that ended the nearly two-year-long war between Israel and Hamas was ushered in on Sept. 30 through President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan. Living hostages and the remains of most of the deceased captives have been returned to Israel since then. However, Jerusalem is concerned that the US will push the second phase of the deal forward before the body of the last murdered hostage, Ran Gvili, is laid to rest in Israel. 

Netanyahu has also expressed concern that the International Stabilization Force intended to police Gaza will fail to disarm Hamas and has resolved that Israel will ensure the terror group is disabled militarily and politically in the Gaza Strip. 

