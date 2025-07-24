Donate
Wind-Fueled Wildfire in Turkey Kills 10 Rescue Workers  
Firefighters and other personnel work to control a wildfire that broke out overnight in a forest in southern Turkey, Marmaris district of Mugla province on June 22, 2022. (Sabri Kesen/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Media Line Staff
07/24/2025

Ten people were killed and at least 14 were injured while responding to a fast-moving wildfire in northwestern Turkey on Wednesday, according to Turkish officials. The fire broke out in a forested region of Eskisehir province and quickly spread after a sudden shift in wind direction, trapping teams on the ground. 

Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı said five forestry workers and five members of the volunteer search-and-rescue group AKUT died during efforts to contain the fire in the Seyitgazi district. “Some 24 forest workers and volunteer rescue personnel were left trapped inside the fire following a change in the direction of the wind,” Yumaklı said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. 

Fourteen others were hospitalized with injuries. Officials have not yet identified the cause of the fire, which began on Tuesday morning and spread to nearby areas, according to local media. 

The incident brings the total number of wildfire-related deaths in Turkey this year to at least 13. Earlier in July, an elderly man and two forestry workers died in a separate blaze near the town of Ödemiş in İzmir province. 

Turkey has been grappling with widespread wildfires since June 26, driven by prolonged dry conditions, high temperatures, and strong winds. The government has increased aerial and ground-based firefighting efforts as multiple provinces remain on high alert. 

Minister Yumaklı stated that rapid changes in wind direction continue to pose a significant threat to firefighters and rescue teams operating across the country. He also expressed condolences to the families of those who died in what is one of the deadliest fire-related tragedies of the year. 

The government is urging residents in high-risk regions to follow safety advisories and evacuation notices as extreme weather conditions persist. 

