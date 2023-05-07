Happy holidays!
Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Yemeni Government, Houthi Militia Clash in Taiz, Casualties Reported
News Updates
YEMEN
Taiz
Houthi militia
government forces
Humanitarian Crisis

Yemeni Government, Houthi Militia Clash in Taiz, Casualties Reported

The Media Line Staff
05/07/2023

Violent clashes erupted on Saturday between government forces and Houthi militia in Yemen’s southwestern governorate of Taiz, resulting in multiple casualties. The conflict was sparked by an attempted Houthi infiltration into Yemeni government-held positions on the eastern outskirts of Taiz province.

Yemeni forces successfully repelled the attack, causing the death of four Houthi fighters and injuring five others. However, two government soldiers also lost their lives during the confrontation. The Houthi group has not yet commented on the incident.

These clashes come as regional and global powers work towards restarting negotiations between the warring factions in Yemen, with the goal of renewing a humanitarian truce previously facilitated by the United Nations. Yemen has been mired in a civil war since 2014, when Houthi rebels invaded northern provinces and forced the Yemeni government out of the capital, Sanaa.

The prolonged military conflict has led to a severe humanitarian crisis in Yemen, with millions in need of assistance and access to basic necessities.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.