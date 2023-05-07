Yemeni Government, Houthi Militia Clash in Taiz, Casualties Reported

Violent clashes erupted on Saturday between government forces and Houthi militia in Yemen’s southwestern governorate of Taiz, resulting in multiple casualties. The conflict was sparked by an attempted Houthi infiltration into Yemeni government-held positions on the eastern outskirts of Taiz province.

Yemeni forces successfully repelled the attack, causing the death of four Houthi fighters and injuring five others. However, two government soldiers also lost their lives during the confrontation. The Houthi group has not yet commented on the incident.

These clashes come as regional and global powers work towards restarting negotiations between the warring factions in Yemen, with the goal of renewing a humanitarian truce previously facilitated by the United Nations. Yemen has been mired in a civil war since 2014, when Houthi rebels invaded northern provinces and forced the Yemeni government out of the capital, Sanaa.

The prolonged military conflict has led to a severe humanitarian crisis in Yemen, with millions in need of assistance and access to basic necessities.