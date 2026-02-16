ZIM’s Reported $4.2B Sale Draws Government, Labor Scrutiny

Israel’s flagship container carrier ZIM is set to be sold to a German-Israeli partnership led by Hapag-Lloyd and FIMI Opportunity Funds in a deal valued at about $4.2 billion, Israeli business outlets reported Sunday, a move that is already drawing political and labor pushback over sovereignty, jobs, and Israel’s “golden share” veto.

Under the reported structure, Hapag-Lloyd—one of the world’s biggest liner operators—would take over ZIM’s international activity, while FIMI would run the Israeli side of the business. The split is designed to address the Israeli government’s special “golden share,” which gives the state leverage over strategic decisions and could complicate a fully foreign takeover.

The arrangement would also reshape how ZIM’s fleet is managed. Hapag-Lloyd would assume operation of ZIM’s 99 chartered vessels, while FIMI would take ownership of the 16 Israeli-flagged ships currently operated by ZIM, according to the reports.

The price tag appears to have climbed. Earlier expectations for a deal were closer to $3 billion—near ZIM’s recent market value—before the reported $4.2 billion figure gained traction, with Calcalist saying ZIM’s board approved the higher valuation.

Opposition surfaced quickly in Haifa, where ZIM is headquartered and where its workforce is seen as a local economic anchor. Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav warned the sale would weaken Israel’s strategic footing and threaten jobs, saying, “ZIM Shipping Company, headquartered in Haifa, is no longer part of the Israeli economy.”

Calling ZIM strategically vital, Yahav argued, “The transfer of its ownership to foreign hands, even if an Israeli investment fund is involved, is problematic to say the least and harms national security, and could also lead to the dismissal of thousands of workers,” adding, “I demand that the Israeli government stop the move and prevent the sale—it is impossible for the State of Israel not to have a shipping company in Israeli hands, it is part of its economic and security existence.”