13 Palestinians, 1 Israeli Dead as Israel Concludes Military Operation in Jenin
The Media Line's Mohammad Al-Kassim reports from Jenin in the West Bank, July 4, 2023. (Screenshot: The Media Line)
Steven Ganot
07/05/2023

Israeli forces on Tuesday night concluded a two-day operation in the northern West Bank city of Jenin and its adjoining refugee camp. The withdrawal took place during an intense exchange of fire with Palestinian gunmen, according to Israeli and Palestinian sources.

During the withdrawal, an Israeli soldier, St.-Sgt. David Yehuda Yitzhak, 23, was killed by gunfire, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson’s Unit said. The IDF is investigating whether Yitzhak was hit by friendly fire.

Palestinian security sources stated that post-withdrawal, the Israeli forces stationed themselves at two checkpoints north and west of Jenin. The operation left a trail of destruction, with video clips capturing damaged homes, shops, roads, and water and electricity networks, causing an almost complete power outage.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported 13 Palestinian deaths and at least 150 injuries, with 30 in critical condition. Many families returned home amid smoldering fires, and a spontaneous demonstration erupted in protest against the operation and the resulting destruction.

Initiated on Monday, the operation represented one of the largest military campaigns in the West Bank in approximately two decades. The Israeli military said it targeted combatants from armed Palestinian factions that are responsible for multiple attacks against Israelis in recent months, including Islamic Jihad and Hamas.

The Media Line’s Mohammad Al-Kassim reported from Jenin on the second day of the operation, providing further details and an on-the-ground perspective.

