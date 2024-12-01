Donate
Light Theme
Log In
German Navy Deploys Israeli Drone Sub To Counter Baltic Threats
The BlueWhale UUV at Costa de Galé, Portugal,, Sept. 22, 2023. (Swadim/Creative Commons)

German Navy Deploys Israeli Drone Sub To Counter Baltic Threats

Steven Ganot
12/01/2024

Nathan Klabin reports that the German Navy recently tested the Israeli-developed BlueWhale autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) in the Baltic Sea, aiming to bolster defense against hybrid threats like suspected Russian sabotage of undersea cables. The 5.5-ton unmanned submarine, developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), can operate autonomously for weeks, identify targets, and map the seabed using advanced sonar systems. Its deployment aligns with Germany’s modernized defense strategies and increased NATO coordination, particularly in the Baltic Sea, a key region in tensions with Russia.

The test follows incidents of severed undersea cables between Finland, Germany, Lithuania, and Sweden on November 18, which German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius labeled as “sabotage.” The BlueWhale’s capabilities could enhance Germany’s efforts to secure critical infrastructure in a region increasingly vulnerable to Russian hybrid tactics.

Kobi Michael, a security expert, noted to Klabin that Israel’s sale of defensive technologies to Germany does not risk provoking Russia, especially since Israel has refrained from supplying offensive weapons to Ukraine. Former Israeli Ambassador to Germany Jeremy Issacharoff highlighted the strong strategic partnership between Israel and Germany, emphasizing trust, technological fit, and shared defense priorities.

IAI CEO Boaz Levy stated that the BlueWhale is integral to IAI’s maritime solutions, from submarine detection to economic zone protection. Germany’s defense upgrades reflect its commitment to NATO’s 2% GDP target and countering Russia’s influence.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

As Klabin explains, the growing collaboration between Israel and Germany underscores their shared security concerns in an era of evolving threats. To learn more about this groundbreaking technology and its geopolitical implications, read the full article.

Mideast Daily News
Baltic Sea
BlueWhale submarine
German Navy
Israeli technology
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods