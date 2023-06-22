Donate
Light Theme
Log In
3 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Drone Strike Amid Rising West Bank Violence
Mideast Daily News
Palestinians
Israeli drone strike
West Bank
Israeli Defense Forces
escalation

3 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Drone Strike Amid Rising West Bank Violence

Steven Ganot
06/22/2023

Three Palestinians were killed on Wednesday in an Israeli drone strike on a vehicle near Jenin, a northern West Bank city, according to both Palestinian and Israeli reports.

Palestinian security sources and witnesses stated that an Israeli military drone struck at Al Jalama, a village north of Jenin, causing the death of all occupants in the vehicle.

The Palestinian Authority’s Civil Defense stated that its teams extinguished the blaze and discovered the bodies of the three young men. However, Israeli troops blocked the Civil Defense crew from retrieving the bodies, the statement added.

According to Palestinian sources, the Israeli military also prevented Palestinian Red Crescent Society ambulances from collecting the bodies from the charred vehicle.

The Israel Defense Forces issued a statement claiming that it eliminated “a terror cell in the West Bank using a drone,” an uncommon tactic usually reserved for targeting significant terrorists or rocket-firing cells in Gaza. The IDF alleged that the targeted Palestinians were planning a shooting attack near Al Jalama, accusing the same cell of conducting recent shooting attacks.

This drone attack takes place amid escalating violence in the West Bank. On Monday, an Israeli army raid in Jenin resulted in six Palestinian deaths and at least 90 injuries. On Tuesday, two Palestinian gunmen, affiliated with Hamas, were killed after fatally shooting four Israelis and injuring four others outside the Israeli settlement of Eli, around 12 miles north of Ramallah.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.